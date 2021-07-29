Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

