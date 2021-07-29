Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 153,260 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153,260 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

