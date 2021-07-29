Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 25,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.