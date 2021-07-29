Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 28,840 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

