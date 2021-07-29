Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 34,780 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,780 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

