Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 275 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.68. 11,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,380. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $342.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.45. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 276.68 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

