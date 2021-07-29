Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,247. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.