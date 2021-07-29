Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,515 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

