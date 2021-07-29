Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,531 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,823. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $91.72 and a twelve month high of $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

