Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

