Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,757 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

