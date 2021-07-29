TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 618.8% in July

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 618.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.08.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

