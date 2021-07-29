Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,852,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.