Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.29.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.27. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.