Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIIAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,894. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

