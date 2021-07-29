Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $14.56 on Wednesday, reaching $456.07. 470,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,994. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

