Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $14.56 on Wednesday, reaching $456.07. 470,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,994. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.
