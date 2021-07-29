Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Teleflex stock opened at $399.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

