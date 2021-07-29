Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $399.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.