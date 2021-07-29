Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

