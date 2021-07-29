Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,240 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

THC stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.