Terex (TEX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Terex (NYSE: TEX):

7/14/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

7/6/2021 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. However, high input costs, incentive compensation and supply chain headwinds will impair results in the near term. Nevertheless, this will likely be offset by the company’s cost control efforts. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

6/30/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term earnings growth. The company’s strong liquidity and cash position positions it well to sail through the current unprecedented situation. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also lead to improved margins. Earnings estimates for the second quarter and full year 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Terex stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

