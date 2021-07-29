Terracoin Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $466,371.24 and approximately $111.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.43 or 0.01265631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00343757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

