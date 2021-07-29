Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Terumo Company Profile
