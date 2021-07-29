Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

