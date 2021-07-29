Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $29.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $676.69. 706,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The firm has a market cap of $651.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.95, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

