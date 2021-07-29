Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $657.62 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $736.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.76.

TSLA opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.55. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a PE ratio of 646.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

