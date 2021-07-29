Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

