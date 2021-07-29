TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

TFI International stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

