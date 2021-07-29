The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
The AES has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The AES has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
NYSE:AES opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.