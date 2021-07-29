The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

The AES has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The AES has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

