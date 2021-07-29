The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

