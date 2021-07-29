The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

