The Blackstone Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8475 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

BX stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.27. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

