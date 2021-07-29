The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.03.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

