The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SAM opened at $717.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $987.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $687.10 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.