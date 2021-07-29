The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.670 EPS.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.40. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

