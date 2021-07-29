The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 52-Week High at $336.10

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $336.10 and last traded at $335.68, with a volume of 5284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.51.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.