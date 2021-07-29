The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 778,267 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

