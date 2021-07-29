The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,350 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

