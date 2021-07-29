The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,350 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

