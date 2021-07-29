The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

GS traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.