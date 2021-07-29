The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $725.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.29. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 777.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

