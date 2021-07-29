The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAL. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.51.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
