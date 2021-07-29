The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAL. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.51.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

