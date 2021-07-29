The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

