The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

