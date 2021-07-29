The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The Honest stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 656,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,271. The Honest has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

