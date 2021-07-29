The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.90

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 2126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

