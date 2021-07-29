The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $31.25. 323,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

