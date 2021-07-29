The RMR Group (RMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

