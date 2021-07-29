The Sandbox Market Capitalization Tops $458.36 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $458.36 million and approximately $245.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.01237710 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

