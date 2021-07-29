The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. The Southern posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $63.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

