The Unite Group plc (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,147.25 ($14.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,358.48. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.