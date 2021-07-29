Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,977.70 and approximately $78,211.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.